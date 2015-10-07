COLOMBO Oct 7 Sri Lankan shares ended little
changed on Wednesday as gains in diversified shares helped
offset losses in banking stocks, with many investors waiting for
more clarity on policy direction, brokers said.
The main stock index ended 0.01 percent, or 0.48
points, weaker at 7,085.45, falling for the third straight
session.
"The market is holding on as investors are awaiting to see
the policy direction," said Dimantha Mathew, a research manager
at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is to make a statement
next month to outline the policies of the new government.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 47.03 million rupees
($334,495) worth of shares on Wednesday, but foreign investors
were net sellers of 3.03 billion rupees worth of shares so far
this year.
Turnover was 636.1 million rupees, compared with this year's
daily average of 1.12 billion.
Losses in Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc,
Commercial Leasing & Finance Plc and Ceylon Tobacco Co
Plc offset gains in conglomerate John Keells Holdings
Plc and Ceylon Cold Stores Plc.
($1 = 140.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)