COLOMBO Jan 19 Sri Lanka's main stock index
fell to a more than two-week low on Monday as political
uncertainty and lack of clarity on projects started by the
previous government weighed on investor sentiment.
Investors also awaited economic policies of the new
government.
The main stock index fell 1.96 percent, or 147.18
points, to close at 7,366.68, its lowest since Jan. 2. The
losses erased 62.7 billion rupees from the market value on
Monday.
"Political uncertainty is still prevailing. Margin calls may
lead the market to fall tomorrow as well," said Dimantha Mathew,
manager of research at First Capital Equities (pvt) Ltd.
Analysts said investors are concerned about political
stability after new President Maithripala Sirisena announced an
interim cabinet last week he said would carry out reforms to
fight corruption in the 100 days to a parliamentary election.
The main focus of the new government would be to introduce
the democratic reforms it promised within the 100-day period,
analysts said.
Shares in Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc, the
country's biggest listed lender, fell 4.51 percent, while top
conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc lost 1.45
percent, dragging down the index.
Access Engineering Plc, the main contractor of an
expressway project, fell 11.33 percent after the government said
it would halt the Chinese-funded northern expressway project
pending cost evaluation.
Analysts said the market was closely monitoring the
government's bureaucratic appointments to check if they were in
line with its pledge of good governance and transparency.
Foreign investors, who bought a net 22.07 billion rupees
worth of stocks last year, net bought 80.1 million rupees of
shares on Monday.
The day's turnover stood at 859.7 million rupees ($6.5
million), well below last year's daily average of 1.42 billion
rupees, stock exchange data showed.
($1 = 131.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)