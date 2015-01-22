COLOMBO Jan 22 Sri Lankan shares ended slightly
higher after hitting one-month lows on Thursday, but concerns
over political stability weighed on sentiment as investors
awaited the new government's interim budget scheduled for next
week.
The main stock index fell 1.37 percent to a one-month
low of 7,223.92 in early trade, a day after the government
reappointed Thilak Karunaratne as head of the market regulator
and said he would investigate suspected deals in the stock
market.
The index ended 0.07 percent higher, or 5.19 points, at
7,329.59. It closed at its lowest since Dec. 31 in the previous
session.
"There was panic selling in the morning with the
announcement of new SEC chairman. But it recovered later in the
day, though there is no concrete buying yet," said Dimantha
Mathew, research manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
After the market close on Wednesday, a government minister
said the new administration had reappointed Karunaratne as chief
of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Karunaratne has been tasked with investigating past stock
market deals suspected to involve corruption.
Stockbrokers said Karunaratne's appointment and the
investigations would pull down the index in the near term, but
would instil confidence over the long term.
"Most of the uncertainty will be settled after the budget
next week," Karunaratne told Reuters, adding he would not be "on
a witch hunt", while the investigations into alleged corrupt
deals would go through.
President Maithripala Sirisena's coalition has promised a
100-day programme to restore democracy and reform the economy
before he dissolves parliament for a general election after
April 23. It will present an interim budget on Jan. 29 with an
aim to cut cost of living.
Shares in Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc rose 2.05
percent, while top conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
fell 1.39 percent.
Foreign investors, who bought a net 22.07 billion rupees
worth of stocks last year, were net buyers of 86.6 million
rupees worth of shares on Wednesday.
($1 = 131.8500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)