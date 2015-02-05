COLOMBO Feb 5 Sri Lankan shares recovered on
Thursday from a more-than-five-month low hit in the previous
session, on bargain-hunting in financials and telecom stocks as
foreign investors bought into the island nation's risky assets.
The main stock index ended up 0.67 percent, or 47.25
points, at 7,047.31. On Monday, it had its lowest level since
Aug. 28, on concerns over a retrospective tax announced in the
supplementary budget.
Stock and forex markets were closed on Tuesday for a
Buddhist religious holiday and on Wednesday for Independence
Day.
Net foreign inflows hit a near-three-month high of 967.8
million rupees ($7.32 million) on Thursday, bringing the
year-to-date net inflow to 907.7 million rupees. Foreign
investors bought a net 22.07 billion rupees worth of stocks last
year.
"Relentless buying drove the market up. There was huge
buying momentum when investors saw the market is turning
around," said Reshan Kurukulasuriya, chief operating officer of
Richard Pieris Securities (Pvt) Ltd.
Shares in leading mobile phone operator Dialog Axiata Plc
jumped 7.14 percent while conglomerate John Keells
Holdings Plc rose 0.60 percent.
Shares in Ceylinco Insurance Plc rose 4.49
percent, Hatton National Bank Plc rose 3.06 percent and
biggest listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc
gained 0.81 percent.
Turnover was 2.35 billion rupees, its highest since Jan. 12
and well above last year's daily average of 1.42 billion rupees,
exchange data showed.
The index fell 5.1 percent in the two sessions through
Monday after the new government announced a budget that imposed
a one-time 'super gain tax' of 25 percent on companies or
individuals who earned over 2 billion rupees profits in
2013/2014.
Analysts expect the market to be on a falling trend due to
worries over the 'super gain tax', which could have an impact on
listed firms like John Keells Holdings, Dialog Axiata, Sri Lanka
Telecom, Ceylon Tobacco Co, and Nestle as
they would have to pay the new tax.
($1 = 132.2000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)