Samsung Elec shares edge up after unveiling Galaxy S8
SEOUL, March 30 Shares of tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd opened up 0.2 percent at 2,094,000 won ($1,885.87) on Thursday following the launch of its Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone.
COLOMBO Feb 9 Sri Lankan shares ended at a more than one-week high on Monday, led by financials, though the turnover was lower than usual because of the ongoing political uncertainty.
The main stock index ended up 0.5 percent, or 35.69 points, at 7,198.44, its highest close since Jan.30.
Analysts, however, said political uncertainty weighed on the bourse, with the Opposition bringing in a no-confidence motion against a cabinet minister and the Prime Minister threatening to dissolve parliament if it goes through.
"Bit of a slow day. The turnover was comparatively low. This slowdown might there for some days until they settle at the parliament," said Dimantha Mathew, manager, research at First Capital Equities (pvt) Ltd.
Monday's turnover was 930 million rupees ($7 million), well below this year's daily average of 1.43 billion rupees.
Shares of Hatton National Bank Plc rose 5.59 percent, while conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc gained 1.44 percent.
Foreign investors bought a net 92.2 million rupees worth of shares on Monday, extending net foreign inflows this year to 825.4 million rupees worth of shares. The bourse had net foreign inflows of 22.07 billion rupees last year.
SYDNEY, March 30 Infant formula maker Bellamy's Australia Ltd said on Thursday it would miss a 2018 deadline to register some of its products for sale in China, heaping pressure on a company that has struggled with regulations in its main export market.