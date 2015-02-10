COLOMBO Feb 10 Sri Lankan shares ended at near two-week highs on Tuesday, led by John Keells Holdings Plc as investors bought blue chips on expectations of strong earnings, stockbrokers said.

The main stock index ended up 1.48 percent, or 106.26 points, at 7,304.70, its highest close since Jan. 29.

"People see value in shares after a steep fall following the budget on Jan. 29. Confidence is returning as the government has committed for fiscal consolidation and growth by boosting consumption," a stockbroker said.

Foreign investors bought a net 581.7 million rupees ($4.4 million) worth of shares on Tuesday, extending net foreign inflow so far this year to 1.41 billion rupees. The bourse had net foreign inflows of 22.07 billion rupees last year.

Tuesday's turnover was 3.28 billion rupees ($24.70 million), its highest since Jan. 9 and more than double of this year's daily average of 1.43 billion rupees.

Shares of Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc rose 6 percent while Hatton National Bank Plc rose 4.41 percent.

Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc gained 3.58 percent on foreign buying.

($1 = 132.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)