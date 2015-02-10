COLOMBO Feb 10 Sri Lankan shares ended at near
two-week highs on Tuesday, led by John Keells Holdings Plc
as investors bought blue chips on expectations of
strong earnings, stockbrokers said.
The main stock index ended up 1.48 percent, or 106.26
points, at 7,304.70, its highest close since Jan. 29.
"People see value in shares after a steep fall following the
budget on Jan. 29. Confidence is returning as the government has
committed for fiscal consolidation and growth by boosting
consumption," a stockbroker said.
Foreign investors bought a net 581.7 million rupees ($4.4
million) worth of shares on Tuesday, extending net foreign
inflow so far this year to 1.41 billion rupees. The bourse had
net foreign inflows of 22.07 billion rupees last year.
Tuesday's turnover was 3.28 billion rupees ($24.70 million),
its highest since Jan. 9 and more than double of this year's
daily average of 1.43 billion rupees.
Shares of Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc rose 6 percent
while Hatton National Bank Plc rose 4.41 percent.
Conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc gained 3.58
percent on foreign buying.
($1 = 132.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)