COLOMBO Feb 16 Sri Lankan stocks closed lower to touch a near one-week low in thin trading on Monday as selling in market heavyweight John Keells Holdings Plc weighed on the index.

The main stock index, edged down 0.47 percent, or 34.76 points weaker, at 7,300.75, its lowest closing level since Feb. 10.

Turnover slumped to a three-week low of 612 million rupees, well below this year's daily average of 1.47 billion rupees.

"There is not much buying interest (in Keells) as investors were waiting for prices (of the stock) to come down further to collect," said Dimantha Mathew, manager, research at First Capital Equities (pvt) Ltd.

Shares in Bukit Darah Plc fell 4.22 percent, while conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc fell 1.11 percent.

Foreign investors bought a net 35.7 million rupees ($268,825) worth of shares on Monday, extending their year to date net purchases to 1.58 billion rupees. The bourse saw net foreign inflows of 22.07 billion rupees in 2014.

The stock and foreign exchange markets will be closed on Tuesday for a Hindu religious holiday. Normal trading will resume on Wednesday.

($1 = 132.8000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)