COLOMBO Feb 23 Sri Lankan stocks ended slightly
firmer on Monday at a more than one-week high, led by large-caps
such as Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc due to foreign inflows,
but political uncertainty capped the gains, dealers said.
The main stock index rose 0.16 percent, or 11.40
points, to 7,326.31, its highest close since Feb. 13.
Shares in Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc rose 2.32 percent.
Turnover was 1.01 billion rupees ($7.6 million), well below
this year's daily average of 1.43 billion rupees.
"Investors still don't have 100 percent confidence because
of political uncertainty and buying is very low despite
billion-rupee turnover today."
Parliamentary election is expected after April 23 and there
is still uncertainty around whether new President Maithripala
Sirisena's coalition would contest together or separately.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 98.3 million rupees
worth of shares on Monday, ending three straight sessions of net
outflows and extending the year-to-date net foreign inflows to
1.36 billion rupees.
The bourse saw net foreign inflows of 22.07 billion rupees
in 2014.
($1 = 132.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
