COLOMBO Feb 26 Sri Lankan stocks closed firmer on Thursday, ending two straight sessions of losses, led by large caps such as Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc despite selling by foreign investors.

The main stock index ended 0.18 percent higher, or 12.83 points, at 7,317.44.

Shares in Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc rose 3.81 percent with 14,993 shares changing hands while Commercial Credit and Finance Plc rose 7.11 percent.

Turnover was 1.38 billion rupees ($10.38 million), less than this year's daily average of 1.41 billion rupees.

Foreign investors sold a net 326.3 million rupees worth shares on Thursday. They have bought 1.68 billion rupees worth shares so far this year.

The bourse saw net foreign inflow of 22.07 billion rupees in 2014.

($1 = 132.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)