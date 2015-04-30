COLOMBO, April 30 Sri Lankan shares edged up to
their highest closing level in more than eight weeks on
Thursday, as retail investors picked up risky assets in moderate
volumes on hopes companies would report better earnings and as
low rates perked up sentiment.
The passage of constitutional reforms that would help
establish independent bodies for good governance also buoyed the
market, analysts said, adding however concerns over political
stability remained.
Sri Lanka's parliament passed reforms Tuesday to reduce some
of the president's powers, although they were far fewer than
President Maithripala Sirisena had promised.
The main stock index edged up 0.08 percent to 7,179,
its highest closing level since March 6. It has gained 4 percent
since the central bank cut key rates on April 15, while yields
on t-bills have fallen 41-51 basis points since then.
The index gained 5.26 percent in April.
"We saw a bit of activity taking place with select buying on
fundamentally sound stocks on earning expectations," said
Dimantha Mathew, research manager at First Capital Equities
(Pvt) Ltd.
Turnover stood at 801.8 million rupees ($6.02 million),
compared with this year's daily average of around 1.06 billion
rupees.
The market saw net foreign outflow of 65 million rupees
worth of shares on Thursday. Foreign investors have bought net
3.74 billion rupees worth shares so far this year.
Analysts said the market could be dull until the perception
of political uncertainty is addressed and many investors would
be in a wait-and-watch mode before the parliamentary elections.
Shares of leading mobile phone operator Dialog Axiata Plc
rose 1.77 percent, while Finlays Colombo Plc
jumped 9.41 percent.
The index lost 6.6 percent last month, its biggest monthly
drop since October 2012, as investors sold holdings to settle
margin trades amid concerns about political stability and a rise
in interest rates.
Sri Lanka's stock and foreign exchange markets will
be closed on Friday for May Day and on Monday for a Buddhist
religious holiday. Normal trading will resume on Tuesday.
($1 = 133.1000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)