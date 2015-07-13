COLOMBO, July 13 Sri Lankan shares hit a more
than one-week high on Monday, surpassing the 7,000-point
psychological barrier as hopes of political stability after the
Aug. 17 election helped boost sentiment, stockbrokers said.
The ruling United National Party (UNP) has formed a
coalition with some other parties to contest the election.
Political analysts see the new coalition could increase the
ruling party's chances of winning the election.
"The market will be positive after seeing some kind of
clarity and on hopes that there can be a stable government after
the elections," said Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at
First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
The main stock index ended up 0.27 percent, or 18.66
points, at 7,002.78, rising for a third session and its highest
since July 3.
The index crossed a key barrier of 7,000 points, dealers
said.
The day's turnover stood at 531 million rupees ($3.97
million), just about half of this year's daily average of 1.05
billion rupees.
The market saw net foreign outflows of 26.5 million rupees
on Monday, extending net outflows for the past 33 sessions to
5.68 billion rupees.
Shares in top fixed-line phone operator Sri Lanka Telecom
Plc rose 1.58 percent, while Cargills (Ceylon) Plc
rose 6.95 percent, pushing up the overall index.
Mobile phone operator Dialog Axiata Plc rose 1.94
percent.
President Maithripala Sirisena dissolved parliament on June
26 and scheduled elections for Aug. 17, in an effort to
consolidate power and push through political reforms.
($1 = 133.7000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)