COLOMBO, July 14 Sri Lankan shares hit a
two-week high on Tuesday, helped by foreign inflows, gaining for
a fourth straight session, but turnover slumped to a five-week
low as investors were cautious ahead of the Aug. 17
parliamentary elections.
The main stock index ended up 0.35 percent, or 24.22
points, at 7,027.00, its highest close since June 29.
The day's turnover slumped to 367.3 million rupees ($2.75
million), only around a third of this year's daily average of
1.05 billion rupees.
"The market is up on low turnover with selective buying,"
said Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First Capital
Equities (Pvt) Ltd. "Selective buying interest will be there
until the elections are over."
Analysts said hopes of political stability after the
election helped sentiment, but the gain cannot be sustained.
The ruling United National Party (UNP) has formed a
coalition with some other parties to contest the election.
Political analysts see the new coalition could increase the
ruling party's chances of winning.
However, a coalition led by Sri Lanka's president has
nominated war-time leader Mahinda Rajapaksa to run in elections
next month, with allies saying he will stand for the post of
prime minister, posing a formidable challenge to the ruling
party's election victory.
The stock market saw net foreign inflows of 35.96 million on
Tuesday, ending its outflow streak over nine sessions.
Top fixed-line phone operator Sri Lanka Telecom Plc
rose 6.43 percent, while Lion Brewery Plc
gained 1.31 percent, pushing up the overall index.
President Maithripala Sirisena dissolved parliament on June
26 and scheduled elections for Aug. 17, in an effort to
consolidate power and push through political reforms.
($1 = 133.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)