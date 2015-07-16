COLOMBO, July 16 Sri Lankan shares closed at
their highest level in over six weeks on Thursday on heavy
volume, led by select stocks as hopes of political stability
after the Aug. 17 parliamentary elections helped boost
sentiment.
The main stock index ended up 0.82 percent, or 57.95
points, at 7,124.14, its highest close since June 3.
"Now there is a perception that the ruling party has an edge
in the election and there will be policy continuity," a
stockbroker said on condition of anonymity.
"There could be volatility in the market until the election,
but we see more interest in the market now compared to two weeks
back. Election date, nominations, and president's stance on the
election have addressed a number of uncertainties from the
market," the broker said.
On Tuesday, President Maithripala Sirisena criticised a
comeback bid by Mahinda Rajapaksa, whom he beat in elections
last January, and his own allies for backing him to become prime
minister.
Analysts see Sirisena's statement as a step towards
strengthening his grip and likely to help the ruling coalition
win at the polls.
The ruling United National Party (UNP) has formed a
coalition with some other parties to contest the election.
Political analysts say the alliance could increase the ruling
party's chances of winning.
The day's turnover was 1.57 billion rupees ($11.73 million),
its highest since July 3 and more than this year's daily average
of 1.05 billion rupees.
Shares in leading fixed line telephone operator Sri Lanka
Telecom Plc rose 3.73 percent, while Lanka ORIX
Leasing Co Plc rose 2.50 percent, pushing up the
overall index.
Biggest listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc
rose 1.92 percent.
($1 = 133.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand
Basu)