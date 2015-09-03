COLOMBO, Sept 3 Sri Lankan shares closed
slightly firmer on Thursday, snapping a three-session losing
streak, amid concerns a rise in interest rates could turn
investors away from stocks and into fixed income assets, brokers
said.
The main stock index ended 0.07 percent, or 5.11
points firmer, at 7,245.50, edging up from its lowest close
since Aug. 26 hit on Wednesday.
"Local institutions and investors are on silent mode. People
are looking for direction and global stories are also not that
great," said a stockbroker asking not to be named.
Results of the weekly t-bill auction on Wednesday showed
yields of short-term government securities rose between 20 and
26 basis points, with benchmark 91-day t-bill yields hitting a
more-than five-month high of 6.79 percent.
The country's central bank kept key interest rates steady at
record lows on Monday, with inflation seen lower in the next few
months.
Foreign investors sold a net 196.1 million rupees ($1.46
million) worth of shares on Thursday, extending the year to date
net foreign outflow to 3.68 billion rupees.
Turnover stood at 566.7 million rupees, around half of this
year's daily average of 1.15 billion rupees.
Shares in Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc rose 0.98
percent, while Aitken Spence Plc gained 1.56 percent.
($1 = 134.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)