COLOMBO, Sept 8 Sri Lankan shares closed at a
near eight-week low on Tuesday, falling for a third straight
session, as investors waited for fresh economic policies from
the newly-formed government and as a weaker rupee curbed
investor risk appetite.
Rising market interest rates also hit sentiment,
stockbrokers said.
The main stock index ended 0.35 percent lower, or
down 25.24 points, at 7,124.25, its lowest close since July 16.
Turnover slumped to the lowest since July 21, at 430.6
million rupees ($3.11 million), and well below this year's daily
average of 1.14 billion rupees.
"Today's equities wrapped up in red, in lacklustre trade.
Investors are awaiting new policy initiatives which are needed
to drive the economy forward," SC securities said in a note to
investors.
A weaker rupee is also weighing on sentiment as most
investors have turned cautious until they see signs of the rupee
stabilising, traders said.
The Sri Lankan rupee fell for the third straight session on
Tuesday after central bank last week effectively floated the
currency by ceasing to quote its own reference
rate.
Foreign investors sold a net 34.2 million rupees ($247,396)
worth of shares on Tuesday, extending the year to date net
foreign outflow to 3.45 billion rupees.
Shares in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc
fell 1.18 percent, while Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc
fell 1.25 percent, dragging the index down.
($1 = 138.2400 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)