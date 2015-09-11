COLOMBO, Sept 11 Sri Lankan shares edged down on
Friday in light trade for a second session, led by falls in
banking and telecommunication shares, as a weakening rupee and
high interest rates prompted investors to cut their positions in
risky assets, brokers said.
Trading volume remained low as investors awaited cues from
the policy of the new government.
The main stock index ended 0.09 percent or 6.45
points weaker at 7,153.49.
Turnover stood at 474.6 million rupees ($3.4 million), well
below this year's daily average of 1.13 billion rupees.
"Lack of policy direction is the main problem and investors
are waiting to see the budget and how the government is going to
bridge the budget deficit," said Dimantha Mathew, a research
manager at First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"This trend will continue until a clear statement or some
sort of a positive signal comes in."
On Tuesday, the bourse hit a near eight-week low as
investors waited for economic policies from the newly formed
government. A weaker rupee curbed investor risk appetite and
rising market interest rates also hit sentiment with t-bill
yields were at more than five-month high.
Foreign investors sold a net 86.2 million rupees worth
shares on Friday extending the year to date net foreign outflow
to 3.29 billion rupees worth of equities so far this year.
Shares in biggest listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon
Plc fell 0.54 percent and Dialog Axiata Plc
fell 0.88 percent, dragging down the overall index.
($1 = 138.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)