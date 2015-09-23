COLOMBO, Sept 23 Sri Lankan shares ended little
changed on Wednesday ahead of the central bank's policy rate
decision on Friday.
The main stock index closed near its more than
two-month closing low hit on Monday, down 0.05 percent at
7,114.83.
The central bank's monetary policy rate announcement is
scheduled on Friday at 1230 GMT.
"There was no real investor interest in the market," said
Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First Capital Equities
(Pvt) Ltd, adding the market moved sideways as there was no
clear direction.
The weak rupee curbed investor risk appetite and rising
market interest rates also hit sentiment, with t-bill yields at
their highest level in more than five months at the last
auction.
The rupee ended marginally higher due to inward
remittances ahead of the Hajj, though importer demand for the
greenback limited gains, dealers said. It has declined 4.4
percent since the central bank effectively floated the currency
on Sept. 4.
Turnover was 747.6 million rupees ($5.31 million), compared
with the daily average of 1.11 billion rupees. The turnover has
been roughly half of this year's daily average since Aug. 31,
stock exchange data showed.
Analysts said investors were waiting to see how the
government would bridge the budget deficit and where the revenue
would come from, in its November budget.
The IMF last week said the fiscal deficit is likely to range
between 5.5 percent and 6 percent in 2015, much higher than an
official target of 4.4 percent due to falling government
revenues.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 155.7 million rupees
worth of shares on Wednesday, but they have been net sellers of
2.8 billion rupees so far this year.
Shares of Nestle Lanka Plc fell 1.35 percent and
John Keells Holdings Plc dropped 0.74 percent.
Both stock and currency markets will be closed on Thursday
for the Hajj festival holiday. Normal trading will resume on
Friday.
($1 = 140.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)