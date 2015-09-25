COLOMBO, Sept 25 Sri Lankan shares ended little
changed on Friday ahead of the central bank's policy rate
decision later in the day where it is widely expected to keep
its policy rates unchanged.
The main stock index closed near its more than
two-month closing low hit on Monday, down 0.06 percent at
7,110.80.
"There seems to be some investor confidence coming into the
market. But investors are waiting to see the direction," said
Dimantha Mathew, a research manager at First Capital Equities
(Pvt) Ltd.
"Going into October, the market will be positive with
confidence improving. The rupee is also seen settling
gradually."
The monetary policy rate announcement is scheduled at 1230
GMT.
A weak rupee curbed investor risk appetite and rising market
interest rates also hit sentiment, with t-bill yields at their
highest level in more than five months at the last auction.
Turnover was 1.12 billion rupees ($7.95 million), its
highest since Aug. 27 and in line with the daily average of 1.11
billion rupees. The turnover has been roughly half of this
year's daily average since Aug. 31, stock exchange data showed.
Analysts said investors were waiting to see how the
government would bridge the budget deficit and where the revenue
would come from, in its November budget.
The IMF last week said the fiscal deficit is likely to range
between 5.5 percent and 6 percent in 2015, much higher than an
official target of 4.4 percent due to falling government
revenues.
Foreign investors were net buyers of 317.4 million rupees
worth of shares on Friday, but they have been net sellers of
2.49 billion rupees so far this year.
Shares of Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc fell 0.88
percent, while Peoples Leasing Plc dropped 3.49
percent.
($1 = 140.9500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)