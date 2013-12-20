COLOMBO Dec 20 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down
on Friday, retreating from a nearly two-month closing high, as a
state-run bank bought dollars at a lower level to curb sharp
appreciation in the currency, dealers said.
The spot rupee was at 130.75/78 per dollar at 0550
GMT compared with Thursday's close of 130.75/75, which was its
highest close since Oct. 25.
Dealers said one of the two state-run banks, through which
the central bank usually directs the market, bought dollars at
130.75 rupee.
"There were dollar inflows from remittances and exporter
conversions of dollars. But the (state) bank buying kept the
rupee at around 130.75," said a currency dealer.
The rupee had been under upward pressure since mid-November
as expatriates were sending money for their families ahead of
Christmas and the New Year.
The rupee has gained around 3.4 percent since it hit a
record low of 135.20 on Aug. 28.
At 0550 GMT, Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.12
percent, or 6.98 points, at 5,873.98.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)