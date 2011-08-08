* Thin retail trade helps dodge global market effect

COLOMBO, Aug 8 Sri Lanka's bourse recovered from a one-week low on Monday, gaining in thin retail trade after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it would ease a margin trading ban, while the rupee weakened on importer dollar demand, traders said.

Sri Lanka's main share index fell 1.77 percent in early trade but closed 0.82 percent or 55.68 points firmer at 6,806.97.

On Monday the world stocks were heading toward an 11-month low on the U.S. debt rating cut.

"The market started its downward trend on the global crisis but recovered on retail participation after the SEC announcement," said a stockbroker on condition of anonymity.

The SEC on Monday said it is seriously considering a stockbrokers' proposal to ease the margin trading phase-out, at least on a temporary basis to help smaller investors in the Colombo Stock Exchange .

The day's turnover was 1.78 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($16.2 million), well below last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.64 billion.

Monday's total volume was 73.4 million against five-day average of 75.3 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 81.6 million and 108.7 million, respectively. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

Foreign investors were net sellers of 15.1 million rupees worth of shares on Monday, extending the last ten sessions outflow to 1.15 billion rupees. They have sold 8.8 billion rupees in 2011 after a record outflow of 26.4 billion in 2010.

The bourse is up 2.58 percent so far this year, after being Asia's best performer in 2009 and 2010, gaining 124 percent and 96 percent respectively due to optimism over the economy after the end of a 25-year war in May 2009.

The rupee ended weaker at 109.79/80 a dollar from Friday's close of 109.70/75 on importer dollar demand , dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

- June quarter earnings of listed firms

- If foreign investors buy shares in large volumes

- Extent of the rupee's appreciation

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

73,375,753 81,579,417

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 2.918-2.512

2014 5-yr $500 mln 3.667-3.378

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.6406-5.5037

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.8399-5.7094

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 109.705 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)