* Bourse near two-week low as big investors go defensive

* Foreign investors net sellers for 11th straight session

* Rupee edges up on exporter dlr conversions

COLOMBO, Aug 9 Sri Lanka's bourse fell near a two-week low on Tuesday but reclaimed its title as Asia's best performer as global malaise spooked local large investors and crashed other bourses, traders said.

Sri Lanka's main share index edged up 0.17 percent in early trade but closed 0.83 percent or 56.78 points weaker at 6,750.19.

That gives it a best-in-Asia return of 1.72 percent on the year, after other markets fell sharply over fears about the global debt crisis.

Post-war Sri Lanka turned in Asia's best performances in 2009 and 2010, gaining 124 percent and 96 percent respectively, but last year fell into negative territory on the year for the first time since 2008.

On Tuesday, world stocks sank sharply for the 10th session running, racking up a "bear market" 20 percent loss since early May, fuelled by fears of a new global downturn.

"High net worth investors were cautious of the global picture and were awaiting to see the real outcome of margin trading," a stockbroker said on condition of anonymity.

"Yesterday was a hope rally but you can't defy global realities," another broker said, asking not to be named.

The SEC on Monday said it is seriously considering a stockbrokers' proposal to ease the margin trading phase-out, at least on a temporary basis to help smaller investors in the Colombo Stock Exchange .

The day's turnover was 2.47 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($22.5 million), highest since Aug 1, and in line with last year's average of 2.4 billion but shy of this year's 2.64 billion.

Tuesday's total volume was 117.2 million, highest since Aug. 1, against a five-day average of 78.8 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 82.4 million and 109.5 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

Foreign investors were net sellers of 117.5 million rupees worth of shares on Tuesday, capping the outflow over the last 11 sessions at 1.27 billion. They have sold 8.92 billion rupees in 2011 after a record outflow of 26.4 billion in 2010.

The rupee ended firmer at 109.77/79 a dollar from Monday's close of 109.79/80 on exporter dollar conversions , dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

- June quarter earnings of listed firms

- If foreign investors buy shares in large volumes

- Extent of the rupee's appreciation

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

117,155,258 82,422,539

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 2.866-2.459

2014 5-yr $500 mln 3.676-3.387

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.7860-5.6473

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.6607-5.5323

* For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data, please click and

* For interbank lending rate or call money rate or

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 109.765 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)