* Big investors still on defensive despite global market rebound

* Foreign investors net sellers of 210.3 mln rupees in shares

* Rupee firmer on dollar inflows

COLOMBO, Aug 10 Sri Lanka's bourse rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday as retail investors bought shares on hopes of a margin trading relaxation, while regional markets' gains knocked the Colombo Stock Exchange out of its seat as Asia's best performer.

Sri Lanka's main share index rose 1.03 percent or 69.71 points to 6,819.90, the highest close since Aug. 1.

The island nation's bourse was Asia's best performer in 2009 and 2010, nearly tripling in value after the end of a civil war. However, a margin trading phase-out has hurt it this year, giving its first negative on-the-year returns since 2008.

Sri Lanka's regulator has said it may ease up on the margin trading ban, as brokers have asked, and that has created the expectation of a rebound if it happens.

"Even though there is no correlation with global markets, the sentiments of other markets' performance and on the expectation of a favourable answer on margin trading, retail investors were seen today," a stockbroker said on condition of anonymity.

On Wednesday, world shares clawed back more ground as investors rattled by a run of heavy losses took comfort from the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates near zero for two more years.

The Asia-wide drop in equity markets on Tuesday briefly propelled Sri Lanka's bourse back into the top Asia spot, but a rebound in Indonesia's main stock index on Wednesday dropped it to second place, with a 2.77 percent gain this year.

The day's turnover was 2.53 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($23 million), highest since Aug. 1, and more than last year's average of 2.4 billion but shy of this year's 2.64 billion.

Wednesday's total volume was 127.4 million, highest since July 27, against a five-day average of 89.8 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 83.9 million and 109.9 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

Foreign investors were net sellers of 210.5 million rupees worth of shares on Wednesday, capping the outflow over the last 12 sessions at 1.48 billion. They have sold 9.13 billion rupees in 2011 after a record outflow of 26.4 billion in 2010.

The rupee ended firmer at 109.66/70 a dollar from Tuesday's close of 109.77/79 on heavy dollar selling by a bank , dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

- If the SEC eases up on a margin trade phase-out

- June quarter earnings of listed firms

- If foreign investors buy shares in large volumes

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

127,421,819 83,867,159

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 2.830-2.421

2014 5-yr $500 mln 3.525-3.236

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.8736-5.7338

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.5250-5.3981

* For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data, please click and

* For interbank lending rate or call money rate or

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 109.785 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)