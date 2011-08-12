* Foreign outflow near 3-mo high of 871.5 mln rupees

* Block trades push turnover to 8-mo high

* Rupee firms on dollar inflows

COLOMBO, Aug 12 Sri Lanka's bourse rose 1 percent on Friday on retail buying and two large block trades but foreign investors sold out in the largest volume in three months, amid global economic uncertainty, traders said.

Sri Lanka's main share index rose 1.24 percent in early trade closed 0.97 percent or 65.97 points firmer at 6,833.06, highest since Aug. 1.

Foreign investors sold a net 871.5 million rupees ($7.9 million) worth of shares on Friday, highest since May 20, extending the week's outflow to 1.26 billion. They have sold 10.1 billion so far in 2011 and a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

"It was a retail-driven market with some high net worth (investor) participation as the global sentiments also turning positive," a stockbroker said on condition of anonymity.

Block deals of Asian Alliance Insurgence and Colonial Motors pushed the day's turnover to more than 8 month high of 5.74 billion rupees, well above last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.66 billion.

Asian Alliance Insurance, which accounted for 58 percent of the day's turnover and 22 percent of volume, closed 11.2 percent firmer at 134 rupees while Colonial Motors closed up 4.2 percent at 294 rupees and accounted for 6.3 percent of turnover.

Friday's total volume was 124.7 million, against a five-day average of 111.3 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 86.6 million and 110.7 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The index which regained its position of Asia's best on Tuesday was at second place on Friday with a 2.97 percent gain on the year.

The island nation's bourse gave Asia's best returns in 2009 and 2010, nearly tripling in value after the end of a civil war. But a regulator-imposed margin trading phase-out has hurt, giving its first negative on-the-year returns since 2008.

On Friday, world stocks edged up but were still poised to end another week in the red as investors continued to dump riskier assets, bringing losses so far this month to more than 10 percent.

The rupee ended up at 109.63/65 a dollar from Thursday's close of 109.65/70, on heavy dollar selling by a bank, dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

- If the SEC eases up on a margin trade phase-out

- June quarter earnings of listed firms

- If foreign investors buy shares in large volumes

