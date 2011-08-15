* Bourse steady; investors eye SEC margin decision

* Foreign outflow 05.7 mln rupees, 15th straight session

* Rupee weaker on importer dlr demand

COLOMBO, Aug 15 Sri Lanka's bourse ended flat on Monday in thin trade as investors a ruling from the Securities and Exchange Commission on margin trading amid continued foreign outflows.

Sri Lanka's main share index closed 0.05 percent or 3.47 points firmer at 6,836.53, highest since Aug. 1, in see-saw trade.

Foreign investors sold a net 50.7 million Sri Lanka rupees ($462,380.3) worth of shares on Monday, extending the outflow to 2.44 billion in the last 15 sessions. They have sold 10.1 billion so far in 2011 and a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

"Today was a retail-driven day. Investors were awaiting the SEC's decision," a stockbroker said on condition of anonymity.

Speculation over the SEC relaxing its strict credit trading rules have helped boost market, but the regulator's delay in ruling on stockbrokers' proposal to loosen up the phase-out on credit trade has become a concern, analysts said.

The day's turnover was 1.52 billion rupees, well below last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.66 billion.

Monday's total volume was 60.4 million, lowest since July 28, against a five-day average of 108.7 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 86.8 million and 110.8 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The bourse was the fourth-best performer in Asia on Monday with a 3.02 percent gain this year.

It gave Asia's best returns in 2009 and 2010, nearly tripling in value after the end of a civil war. But the imposition of the phase-out on credit trading has hurt, contributing to the market dipping into negative on-the-year territory for the first time since 2008.

On Monday, world stocks climbed further out of their August hole, lifted by signs of earlier-than-expected recovery in Japan and a growing belief that shares may now be cheap.

The rupee ended down at 109.88/90 a dollar from Friday's close of 109.63/65, on importer dollar demand, dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

- If the SEC eases up on a margin trade phase-out

- June quarter earnings of listed firms

- If foreign investors buy shares in large volumes

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

60,368,506 86,777,289

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 2.807-2.396

2014 5-yr $500 mln 3.530-3.241

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.2486-6.1042

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.3240-6.1874

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 109.650 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)