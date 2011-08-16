* Bourse at 2-mo highs after SEC's margin trading decision

* Market sees foreign inflow first time in 16 straight sessions

* Rupee firmer on banks' dollar sales

COLOMBO, Aug 16 Sri Lanka's shares shot up to a two-month high on Tuesday due to a decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission to ease margin trading ban, boosting retail buying, while foreign funds turned net buyers after remaining net sellers for 15 sessions.

The island nation's main share index closed 3.13 percent or 214.21 points firmer at 7050.74, the highest since June 14 and the biggest daily gain since Feb. 14.

Sri Lanka's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said it will ease a margin trading ban for stock investors following brokers' complaints.

"The market gained on expectations of SEC's decision which was later realised, mainly on retail, speculative, and foreign buying," a stockbroker said on condition of anonymity.

On Tuesday, foreign investors net bought shares worth 138.6 million Sri Lanka rupees ($1.3 million). Thus far in 2011, they have sold 9.96 billion, and in 2010, had sold a record 26.4 billion.

Brokers said foreign funds were snapping up market heavyweight and top conglomerate John Keells Holdings , on hopes of future development and expansions. The share gained 5.42 percent to 214 rupees.

The day's turnover was 3.77 billion rupees, well above last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.66 billion.

Tuesday's total volume was 127.5 million, highest since July 27, against a five-day average of 110.8 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 89.1 million and 111.8 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The bourse was the second-best performer in Asia on Tuesday with a 6.25 percent gain this year, followed by Indonesia .

It gave Asia's best returns in 2009 and 2010, nearly tripling in value after the end of a civil war. But the imposition of the phase-out on credit trading has hurt, contributing to the market dipping into negative on-the-year territory for the first time since 2008.

The rupee edged up to 109.86/88 a dollar from Monday's close of 109.88/90, as a foreign bank sold dollars, dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Investor reaction to the SEC's decision on margin trade

- June quarter earnings of listed firms

- Whether foreign investors buy shares in large volumes

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

127,528,934 89,139,948

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 3.032-2.617

2014 5-yr $500 mln 3.522-3.233

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.4318-6.2851

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.4237-6.2858

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 109.850 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)