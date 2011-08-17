* Bourse sees high turnover, volume on retail buying

* Foreign outflows at 58.7 mln rupees

* Rupee edges down; cenbank raises, narrows trading band

COLOMBO, Aug 17 Sri Lanka's shares fell from a two-month high on Wednesday as cautious big players stayed away while retail investors actively bought shares after a decision by the Securities and Exchange Commission to ease a margin trading ban.

The island nation's main share index , which rose 1.31 percent in early trade, closed 0.52 percent or 36.63 points weaker at 7,014.11, down from a two-month closing high.

"The indices lost ground towards the latter hours of trading on heavy selling pressure across the board," John Keells Stock brokers said in an investor note.

The bourse jumped over 3 percent on Tuesday as Sri Lanka's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it will ease a margin trading ban for retail investors after brokers complained.

On Wednesday, foreign investors were net sellers of shares worth 58.7 million Sri Lanka rupees ($534,365). Thus far in 2011, they have sold 10 billion, and in 2010 sold a record 26.4 billion.

Market heavyweight and top conglomerate John Keells Holdings fell 2.24 percent to 209.14 rupees on Wednesday, after shooting up over 5 percent in the previous session.

The day's turnover was 4.56 billion rupees, well above last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.7 billion.

Wednesday's total volume was 203.5 million, highest since June 17, against a five-day average of 126 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 94.3 million and 113.4 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The bourse was the third-best performer in Asia on Wednesday with a 5.70 percent gain this year.

It gave Asia's best returns in 2009 and 2010, nearly tripling in value after the end of a civil war. But the margin phase-out hurt it, helping push the market into negative on-the-year territory for the first time since 2008 earlier this year.

The rupee edged down to 109.86/89 a dollar from Tuesday's close of 109.86/88 on importer dollar demand.

At one point, it fell to 109.95 due to heavy importer demand but dollar inflows and exporter conversions helped the recovery as the central bank raised and narrowed the dollar trading band to 109.70/110.00 from 109.50/90, dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Investor reaction to the SEC's decision on margin trade

- June quarter earnings of listed firms

- Whether foreign investors buy shares in large volumes

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

203,483,041 89,139,948

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 2.997-2.580

2014 5-yr $500 mln 3.522-3.233

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.3217-6.1762

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.3251-6.1883

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 109.850 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)