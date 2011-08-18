* Retail investors drive turnover, volume

* Foreign outflows at 216.7 mln rupees; net foreign sales continue

* Rupee down despite cenbank relaxing tough FX rules

COLOMBO, Aug 18 Sri Lanka's shares gained on Thursday mainly on heavy retail buying after a decision by the SEC to ease a margin trading ban, but large investors sold blue chips as speculation overwhelmed market fundamentals.

The island nation's main share index ended 0.24 percent or 16.74 points up at 7,060.85.

"The gain is mainly due to retail speculative buying," said an analyst on condition of anonymity. "Large investors seen selling blue chips and large caps and the market fundamentals do not warrant the gains."

Speculative buying in property developer Colombo Land and Development and HVA Foods shot up by 18.8 percent and 108 percent respectively before closing up 5 percent and 76.9 percent. The unusual jumps made the regulator SEC to impose the usual 10 percent price movement band until Aug. 25.

The bourse jumped over 3 percent on Tuesday as Sri Lanka's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it will ease a margin trading ban for retail investors after brokers complained.

The bourse suffered a foreign outflow of 216.6 million Sri Lanka rupees ($2 million) on Thursday, extending the net foreign selling to 2.6 billion in the last 18 sessions. Thus far in 2011, they have sold 10.24 billion, and in 2010 sold a record 26.4 billion.

The day's turnover was 6.4 billion rupees, highest since March 4 and well above last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.7 billion.

Wednesday's total volume was 196.7 million, highest since June 17, against a five-day average of 142.6 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 99.1 million and 114.5 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The bourse was the third-best performer in Asia on Wednesday with a 5.70 percent gain this year.

It gave Asia's best returns in 2009 and 2010, nearly tripling in value after the end of a civil war. But the margin phase-out hurt it, helping push the market into negative on-the-year territory for the first time since 2008 earlier this year.

The rupee edged down to 109.94/95 a dollar from Wednesday's close of 109.86/89 on dollar sales by banks.

Currency dealers said the market did not react to the central bank's further relaxation of foreign exchange controls, as players waited for further clarification on how foreign investors could invest in unit trusts.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

- August monetary policy announcement on Friday

- Investor reaction to the SEC's decision on margin trade

- Whether foreign investors buy shares in large volumes

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

196,748,171 99,115,753

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 2.985-2.567

2014 5-yr $500 mln 3.522-3.233

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.3217-6.1762

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.0027-5.8699

