* Daily foreign outflow hits six-month high 3.7 bln rupees

* Conglomerate John Keells accounts for 64 pct of turnover

* Rupee weaker on importer dollar demand

COLOMBO, Sept 7 Sri Lanka's stock market gained in high turnover on Wednesday, led by banks and diversified shares with high retail buying.

That was in spite of foreigners selling heavyweight John Keells Holdings , resulting in a six-month high for daily foreign outflow.

The island nation's main share index ended up 0.6 percent, or 41.65 points, at 6,997.86, hovering at a two-week high.

Market heavyweight and top conglomerate John Keells, which accounted for 64 percent of the day's turnover on institutional and high net worth investor buying, closed up 1 percent at 218 rupees.

Analysts said foreign investors had sold the stock.

That resulted in foreign outflow of 3.7 billion rupees ($33.6 million) on Wednesday, the highest since March 4. In 2011, offshore investors have now sold 14.48 billion after a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

Banking and diversified shares pushed the market up, with gainers outnumbering losers 107 to 103, Thomson Reuters data showed. .

The day's turnover was 5.8 billion Sri Lanka rupees, well above last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.7 billion.

After the end of a long civil war, Sri Lanka's bourse became Asia's best performer in 2009 and 2010, gaining 124 percent and 96 percent respectively.

Wednesday's total volume was 164.1 million shares, against a five-day average of 280.9 million and 90-day average of 132.2 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee closed weaker at 110.19/20 a dollar from Tuesday's 110.09/10 as the central bank increased the dollar trading band by 10 cents to 109.70/110.20 from 109.60/110.10 amid heavy importer demand, dealers said.

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

164,088,751 144,650,998

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 3.413-2.972

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.432-4.127

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.0320-5.8893

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.0034-5.8701

($1 = 110.200 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by David Hulmes)