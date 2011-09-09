* Rupee firmer after cenbank narrowing dlr trading band

* Cenbank says FX policy appropriate despite IMF concerns

* Stocks flat amid retail profit taking

COLOMBO, Sept 9 Sri Lanka's rupee closed firmer on Friday despite heavy importer dollar demand as the central bank narrowed the dollar trading band, running counter to an IMF request to limit intervention in the forex market.

The rupee closed firmer at 110.09/110.10 a dollar from Thursday's close of 110.19/20 as the central bank narrowed the trading band by 10 cents to 109.70/110.10 from 109.70/110.20.

"A state bank, through which the central bank directs the market, sold dollars at a flat rate of 110.10 despite heavy importer demand for greenback," a dealer said.

The bank on Friday defended its foreign exchange rate policy after the International Monetary Fund asked it to limit its interventions and allow more currency flexibility.

After the central bank reduced the range on Friday, rupee premiums came down by 15 cents, currency dealers said.

Sri Lanka's main share index closed 0.02 percent or 1.27 points down at 6,990.33. It is the second-best performer in Asia with a return of 5.34 percent on the year after Indonesia .

Diversified and Hotel shares pulled the market down with losers outperforming gainers by 115 shares to 105, Thomson Reuters data showed. .

The day's turnover was 3.34 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($30.3 million), more than last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.8 billion.

The bourse witnessed a foreign outflow of 4.7 million rupees on Friday, and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 14.94 billion after a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

After the end of a long civil war, Sri Lanka's bourse turned into Asia's best performer in 2009 and 2010, gaining 124 percent and 96 percent, respectively, but has touched negative on-the-year territory this year.

Friday's total volume was 173.4 million, against a five-day average of 346.4 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 147.6 million and 135 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

Whether:

- the central bank can maintain narrow dollar trading range

- foreign investors buy shares in large volumes

- rupee could depreciate due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

173,385,891 147,617,727

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 3.283-2.841

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.407-4.102

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.9248-5.7834

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.9355-5.8029

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 110.200 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)