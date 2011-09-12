* Stocks fall on retail trade; big investors defensive

COLOMBO, Sept 12 Sri Lanka's stock market fell to a one-week low on Monday as retail investors took profits and institutional investors remained cautious amid regulatory concerns and global market fears.

The island nation's main share index closed 0.32 percent or 22.71 points weaker at 6,967.62, the lowest since Sept. 5. It is the second-best performer in Asia with a return of 5.00 percent on the year, after Indonesia .

Globally, stocks tumbled nearly 2 percent on Monday with European equities at 26-month lows, down more than 20 percent this year, as investors worried Greece would default amid signs of rifts among euro zone policymakers.

In Colombo, diversified and telecommunication shares pulled the market down with losers outperforming gainers by 122 shares to 89, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The day's turnover was 2.3 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($20.9 million), shy of last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.8 billion.

The bourse witnessed a foreign outflow of 232.9 million rupees on Monday, and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 15.12 billion after a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

After the end of a long civil war, Sri Lanka's bourse turned into Asia's best performer in 2009 and 2010, gaining 124 percent and 96 percent, respectively, but has touched negative on-the-year territory this year.

Monday's total volume was 191.9 million, against a five-day average of 343.7 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 150.6 million and 136.6 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee closed flat at 110.09/110.10 a dollar from Friday's close as a state bank, through which the central bank directs the market, sold dollars at 110.10 despite heavy importer demand, a dealer said.

The bank on Friday defended its foreign exchange rate policy after the International Monetary Fund asked it to limit its interventions and allow more flexibility.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

Whether:

- The central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range

- Foreign investors buy shares in large volumes

- Rupee depreciates due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

191,800,256 150,589,871

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 3.272-2.828

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.416-4.111

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.8892-5.7482

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.9088-5.7765

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 110.085 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)