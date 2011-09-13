* Retail selling push stx near 2-wk lows

* Foreign investors net sellers of 339.9 mln rupees

* Rupee flat despite heavy importer dlr demand

COLOMBO, Sept 13 Sri Lanka's stock market fell near a two-week low on Tuesday on high turnover and volume as retail investors sold amid a credit shortage while institutional investors stayed cautious in line with global market fears.

The island nation's main share index closed 0.54 percent or 37.58 points weaker at 6,930.04, the lowest since Aug. 30. It is the second-best performer in Asia with a return of 4.43 percent on the year, after Indonesia .

Globally, stocks and the euro fell on Tuesday after a report cast doubt on the idea China would provide financial support to Italy, leaving investors focussed on growing risks to European banks and the euro.

In Colombo, telecommunication and beverage shares pulled the market down with losers outperforming gainers by 167 to 53, Thomson Reuters data showed.

"The market recorded moderate declines on retail selling with activity levels centered around second-tier stocks," John Keells Stockbrokers said in a note to investors.

The day's turnover was 3.1 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($28.2 million), more than last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.8 billion.

Shares of Lanka Milk Foods , which contributed 20 percent of the day's turnover with over 5.5 million shares changing hands on institutional investor interest, closed 0.2 percent firmer at 110.40 rupees a share.

The bourse witnessed a foreign outflow of 339.9 million rupees on Tuesday, and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 15.51 billion after a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

After the end of a long civil war, Sri Lanka's bourse turned into Asia's best performer in 2009 and 2010, gaining 124 percent and 96 percent respectively, but has touched negative on-the-year territory this year.

Tuesday's total volume was 297.3 million, against a five-day average of 317.8 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 156.4 million and 139.4 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee closed flat at 110.09/110.10 a dollar from Monday's close despite heavy importer dollar demand a state bank, through which the central bank directs the market, sold dollars at 110.10, a dealer said.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

Whether:

- The central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range

- Foreign investors buy shares in large volumes

- Rupee depreciates due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

297,304,207 156,417,287

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 3.272-2.828

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.416-4.111

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.8892-5.7482

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.9088-5.7765

* For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data, please click and

* For interbank lending rate or call money rate or

($1 = 110.075 Sri Lanka Rupees)