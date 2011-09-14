* Turnover at 3-wk lows

* Foreign investors net sellers of 53.2 mln rupees

* Rupee flat despite heavy importer dlr demand

COLOMBO, Sept 14 Sri Lanka's stock market fell for a fifth straight session to a two-week low on Wednesday as strict credit controls put in force by the market regulator forced selling.

The island nation's main share index closed 0.5 percent or 34.43 points weaker at 6,895.61, the lowest since Aug. 30. It returned to its position as Asia's best performer, with a return of 3.91 percent on the year.

Globally markets have been roiled since the end of July by the twin fears of a recession in the United States and Europe's protracted debt woes.

"Retail selling continued to push the indices lower on thin turnover levels, with trading activity dominated by trades on diversified, manufacturing, banking and finance counters," John Keells Stockbrokers said in a note to investors.

On Wednesday global stock index futures fell following an equity sell-off in Asia, where some regional indexes hit lows last plumbed in 2009, on persistent fears Europe's sovereign debt problems are causing a banking crisis.

In Colombo, banking and hotel shares pulled the market down with losers outperforming gainers by 147 to 61, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The day's turnover was 1.64 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($14.9 million), lowest since Aug. 25, and less than last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.8 billion.

The bourse witnessed a foreign outflow of 53.2 million rupees on Wednesday, and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 15.56 billion after a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

After the end of a long civil war, Sri Lanka's bourse turned into Asia's best performer in 2009 and 2010, gaining 124 percent and 96 percent respectively, but has touched negative on-the-year territory this year.

Wednesday's total volume was 117.7 million, against a five-day average of 213.1 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 157 million and 140.1 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee closed flat at 110.09/110.10 a dollar from Tuesday's close as a state bank, through which the central bank directs the market, sold dollars at 110.10 despite heavy importer dollar demand, a dealer said.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

Whether:

- The central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range

- Foreign investors buy shares in large volumes

- Rupee depreciates due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

117,710,742 157,024,774

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 3.332-2.884

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.416-4.109

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.8891-5.7480

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.9218-5.7893

* For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data, please click and

* For interbank lending rate or call money rate or

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 110.115 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)