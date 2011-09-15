* SEC imposes minimum IPO allotment for small investors

COLOMBO, Sept 15 Sri Lanka's stock market fell for a sixth straight session on Thursday on a liquidity crunch and regulatory fears after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) acted on a year-old set of share price manipulations.

The SEC on Wednesday after the market closed said that it would take action against a broker that engaged in price manipulation, and warned seven others.

The island nation's main share index closed 0.65 percent or 44.68 points weaker at 6,850.93, the lowest since Aug. 29. It is Asia's best performer, with a return of 3.24 percent on the year.

The SEC on Thursday said initial public offerings valued at or above 3 billion rupees must reserve for small-time investors at least 40 percent of shares offered or shares up to a maximum value of 1.5 billion rupees, whichever is lower.

Diversified and banking shares pulled the market down with losers outperforming gainers by 160 to 52, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The day's turnover was 1.4 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($12.7 million), lowest since Aug. 24, and less than last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.7 billion.

The bourse witnessed a foreign outflow of 47.1 million rupees on Thursday, and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 15.61 billion after a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

After the end of a long civil war, Sri Lanka's bourse turned into Asia's best performer in 2009 and 2010, gaining 124 percent and 96 percent respectively, but has touched negative on-the-year territory this year.

Thursday's total volume was 87.7 million, against a five-day average of 197.7 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 157.5 million and 140.6 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee closed flat at 110.09/110.10 a dollar from Wednesday's close as a state bank, through which the central bank directs the market, sold dollars at 110.10 despite heavy importer dollar demand, a dealer said.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

Whether:

- The central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range

- Foreign investors buy shares in large volumes

- Rupee depreciates due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

87,687,224 157,529,634

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 3.321-2.871

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.436-4.129

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.8889-5.7477

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.9690-5.8358

