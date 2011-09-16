* Bourse up on bargain hunting; investors still cautious

* Foreign investors net sellers of 958.4 mln rupees on week

* Rupee flat despite heavy importer dlr demand

COLOMBO, Sept 16 Sri Lanka's stock market edged up on Friday to end six straight losses as investors hunted bargains amid fears of a liquidity crunch and regulatory action.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week took action against a broker that engaged in price manipulation, and warned seven others.

The island nation's main share index closed 0.29 percent or 19.99 points firmer at 6,870.92, from its lowest since Aug. 29. But it slipped to the second-best performer in Asia with a return of 3.54 percent on the year, after Indonesia .

The bourse fell 2.10 percent during the last six sessions on a credit shortage and regulatory fears.

Telecommunications and hotel shares pushed the market up with gainers outperforming losers by 112 to 83, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The day's turnover was 1.8 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($16.4 million), less than last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.7 billion.

The bourse witnessed a foreign outflow of 285.3 million rupees on Friday, and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 15.90 billion after a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

After the end of a long civil war, Sri Lanka's bourse turned into Asia's best performer in 2009 and 2010, gaining 124 percent and 96 percent respectively, but has touched negative on-the-year territory this year.

Friday's total volume was 154.7 million, against a five-day average of 188.5 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 160.4 million and 141.6 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee closed flat at 110.09/110.10 a dollar from Thursday's close as a state bank, through which the central bank directs the market, sold dollars at 110.10 despite heavy importer dollar demand, a dealer said.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

Whether:

- The central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range

- Foreign investors buy shares in large volumes

- Rupee depreciates due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

154,690,766 160,368,340

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 3.309-2.859

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.376-4.070

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.8181-5.6777

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.9845-5.8512

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 110.075 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Bryson Hull)