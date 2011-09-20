* Month-end settlements push bourse to 1-mo low

COLOMBO, Sept 20 Sri Lanka's stock market fell to a one-month low on Tuesday due to forced selling to meet margin debt reductions and month-end settlements with investors fearing a liquidity crunch, dealers said.

The island nation's main share index closed 0.62 percent or 42.35 points weaker at 6,828.57, its lowest since Aug. 24. It is still Asia's best performer with a return of 2.9 percent on the year followed by Indonesia .

"Prices dropped across the board to close the indices in red amidst profit-taking and forced selling," NDB stockbrokers said in a research note.

On Monday, the bourse was closed due to a technical fault, which forced cancellation of the full day of trading after the glitch halted transactions early in the session.

Globally markets have been roiled since the end of July by the twin fears of a recession in the United States and Europe's protracted debt woes.

Analysts said the investors were cautious on liquidity after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week took action against a broker that engaged in price manipulation, and warned seven others.

Trading and diversified shares pushed the market down with losers outperforming gainers by 151 to 52, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The day's turnover was 1.8 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($16.4 million), less than last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.7 billion.

The bourse witnessed a foreign outflow of 40 million rupees on Tuesday, and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 15.94 billion after a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

After the end of a long civil war, Sri Lanka's bourse turned into Asia's best performer in 2009 and 2010, gaining 124 percent and 96 percent respectively, but hit negative on-the-year territory earlier this year.

Tuesday's total volume was 118.3 million, against a five-day average of 173.6 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 162.3 million and 142.4 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee closed flat at 110.09/110.10 a dollar from Monday's close as a state bank, through which the central bank directs the market, sold dollars at 110.10 despite importer dollar demand, a dealer said.

Dealers also said the central bank mopped up 20.67 billion rupees from the market through a repo auction at 7.08 percent, a day after it resumed repo auctions for the first time in two years.

