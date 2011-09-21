* Liquidity crunch, month-end settlements weaken stx

* Foreign investors net buyers first time in 12 sessions

* Rupee weaker on dlr demand; cbank raises dlr band

COLOMBO, Sept 21 Sri Lanka's stock market fell to a six-week low on Wednesday as retail investors sold shares to meet a liquidity shortage amid forced selling by brokers to meet margin debt reductions and month-end settlements, dealers said.

The island nation's main share index closed 0.52 percent or 35.69 points weaker at 6,792.88, its lowest since Aug. 11. It is still Asia's best performer with a return of 2.37 percent on the year.

"Retail selling pressure continued to drag the indices lower," John Keells Stockbrokers said in a research note.

The Finance Company , which helped boost turnover, with 21 percent of the day's turnover, closed 16.7 percent up at 45.40 rupees a share.

Globally, markets have been roiled since the end of July by the twin fears of a recession in the United States and Europe's protracted debt woes.

The stores and supply and oil palms sectors pushed the market down with losers outperforming gainers by 142 to 66, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The day's turnover was 2 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($18.2 million), less than last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.7.

The bourse witnessed a foreign inflow of 6.9 million rupees on Wednesday, the first net foreign buying in 12 sessions. But thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 15.93 billion after a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

Wednesday's total volume was 115.5 million, against a five-day average of 169.8 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 163.7 million and 142.8 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee closed weaker at 110.18/110.20 a dollar from Tuesday's close of 110.09/10 on severe importer dollar demand as the central bank raised the dollar trading band by 10 cents to 109.70/110.20 from 109.60/110.10, dealers said.

The central bank mopped up 27.1 billion rupees from the market on Wednesday through a repo auction at 7.08 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

- If the central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range

- How much the central bank buys in repo auctions

- Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

115,519,661 163,667,300

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 3.513-3.059

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.532-4.222

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.8708-5.7296

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.0169-5.8830

($1 = 110.075 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)