* Stx down on low volumes, turnover

* Foreign investors net sellers of 665.4 mln rupees on week

* Rupee flat despite importer demand

COLOMBO, Sept 23 Sri Lanka's stock market fell for a fourth session to a seven-week low on Friday on liquidity shortage and global worries hitting investor sentiment, dealers said.

The island nation's main share index closed 0.41 percent or 27.78 points weaker at 6,734.60, its lowest since July 28. It is still Asia's best performer with a return of 1.49 percent on the year.

The bourse witnessed a foreign outflow of 21.8 million rupees on Friday, and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 16.6 billion after a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

On Friday, Asian stocks slid on fears of renewed recession in the developed world and as a pledge from the G20 to preserve financial stability left investors largely unimpressed.

The diversified and banking sectors pushed the market down with losers outperforming gainers by 126 to 70, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The day's turnover was 1.14 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($10.3 million), lowest since Aug. 24 and less than last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.7.

Friday's total volume was 46.4 million, lowest since July 20, against a five-day average of 118.8 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 160.9 million and 142.7 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee closed flat at 110.29/110.30 a dollar amid importer dollar demand with a state bank, through which the central bank directs the market, sold the greenback at a flat rate of 110.30, 109.70/110.20, dealers said.

The central bank mopped up 25 billion rupees from the market on Friday through a repo auction at 7.08 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

- If the central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range

- How much the central bank buys in repo auctions

- Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

46,387,489 160,887,329

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 3.576-3.115

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.606-4.295

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 5.9599-5.8176

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.1079-5.9728

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 110.300 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)