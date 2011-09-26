* Stx edge up on low volumes, turnover

* Foreign investors net sellers of 43.9 mln rupees

* Rupee flat despite importer demand

COLOMBO, Sept 26 Sri Lanka's stock market narrowly edged up on Monday from a seven-week low, ending four straight falls as investors snapped up battered shares though a liquidity shortage and global worries cooled sentiments, dealers said.

The island nation's main share index closed 0.02 percent or 1.42 points up at 6,736.02, from the lowest since July 28. It is still Asia's best performer with a return of 1.51 percent on the year.

Traders said some market players tried to boost the trend by buying large-cap shares at higher prices in small quantities, though they failed to sustain an early gain of 0.7 percent.

Food and soap manufacturer Harischandra jumped 50 percent to 2,400 rupees with only 100 shares trading.

The day's turnover was 1.43 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($13 million), less than last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.7 billion.

The bourse witnessed a foreign outflow of 43.9 million rupees on Monday, and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 16.6 billion after a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

On Monday, Asian shares and the euro fell before recovering as investors reacted cautiously to reports that European leaders were working on new ways to stop the fallout from the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

The diversified and telecommunication sectors pushed the market up with losers and gainers nearly at par at 102 and 101 respectively, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Monday's total volume was 88.8 million, against a five-day average of 118.2 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 160.1 million and 143.1 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee closed flat at 110.29/110.30 a dollar amid heavy importer dollar demand which pushed the currency to 110.35 during trading but closed steady as a state bank sold the greenback at a flat rate of 110.30, dealers said.

The central bank mopped up 23.52 billion rupees from the market on Monday through a repo auction at 7.08 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

- If the central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range

- How much the central bank buys in repo auctions

- Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

88,800,843 160,053,490

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 3.564-3.102

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.780-4.468

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.2498-6.1039

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.3986-6.2599

* For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data, please click and

* For interbank lending rate or call money rate or

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 110.300 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)