* Shares narrowly edge up; financials lead

* Foreign investors net sellers of 39.3 mln rupees

* Cbank protects rupee despite importer dlr demand-dealers

COLOMBO, Sept 27 Sri Lanka's stock market inched up on Tuesday in thin trading volumes led by financials, but a liquidity shortage due to a lack of credit weighed on the market.

The island nation's main share index closed 0.02 percent or 1.66 points firmer at 6,737.68. It is still Asia's best performer with a return of 1.53 percent on the year.

Analysts said despite global markets gained on Tuesday, investors were mostly on the sideline due to credit concerns though some retail investors were bargain-hunting.

The island nation's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said it has taken action against five investors who involved in insider dealings, a move analysts and traders welcomed.

The day's turnover was 1.39 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($12.6 million), less than last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.7 billion.

The bourse witnessed a foreign outflow of 39.3 million rupees on Tuesday, and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 16.65 billion after a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

On Tuesday, world stocks rose strongly for a third straight session with European shares bouncing up 3 percent as investors bet that officials would add to measures to calm the euro zone debt crisis.

Sri Lanka's banking and trading sectors pushed the market up with, with gainers outperforming losers by 110 to 97, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Tuesday's total volume was 75.9 million, against a five-day average of 109.9 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 158.4 million and 143 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The bourse in a statement said it would implement a risk management system and a delivery versus payment system for the settlement of all secondary market transactions by mid-2012, to bring it on par with developed global exchanges.

The rupee closed unchanged at 110.29/110.30 a dollar as a state bank sold the greenback at a flat rate of 110.30, dealers said. It hit 110.35 during the trade.

On Monday, Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal defended the bank's intervention in the foreign exchange market as it has taken into account expected future dollar inflows in spite of persistent IMF pressure to limit it.

The central bank mopped up 24.31 billion rupees from the market on Tuesday through a repo auction at 7.08 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

- If the central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range

- How much the central bank buys in repo auctions

- Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

75,943,359 158,428,697

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 3.898-3.432

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.783-4.470

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.4720-6.3234

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.4542-6.3148

For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data

For interbank lending rate or call money rate

For secondary market rates. ($1 = 110.300 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)