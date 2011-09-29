* Retail speculative buying pushes bourse to 1-wk high

* Foreign investors net sellers of 134 mln rupees

* Rupee flat on cbank protection

COLOMBO, Sept 29 Sri Lanka's stock market gained from a two-month low on Thursday on retail speculative buying in Ascot Holdings and Asian Alliance insurance before the regulator imposed a 10 percent price band on both shares.

Investment holding firm Ascot finished 45.3 percent firmer at a record high of 188.90 rupees, while insurance firm Asian Alliance leapt 50 percent to an all-time high of 350.60 rupees.

The sharp gain in the share prices on speculation prompted the Securities and Exchange Commission to impose the usual 10 percent price band with effect from Thursday through Oct. 6.

The island nation's main share index closed 0.55 percent or 37.24 points firmer at 6,747.91, gaining from its lowest close since July 28. It is still Asia's best performer with a return of 1.69 percent on the year.

The bourse witnessed a foreign outflow of 134 million rupees on Thursday, and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 17 billion after a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

Sri Lanka's banking and motors sectors pushed the market up with, with gainers outperforming losers by 136 to 81, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Thursday's total volume was 96.6 million, against a five-day average of 88.3 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 157.2 million and 142.7 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The day's turnover was 2.8 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($25.4 million), more than last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.7 billion.

The rupee was flat at 110.18/20 a dollar, dealers said.

The central bank mopped up 18 billion rupees from the market on Wednesday through a repo auction at 7.08 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

- If the central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range

- How much the central bank buys in repo auctions

- Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

96,571,483 157,242,883

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 4.091-3.619

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.791-4.478

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.8527-6.6991

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.8198-6.6757

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 110.200 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)