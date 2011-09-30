* Retail speculative buying continues; Sept earnings awaited

* Foreign investors net sellers of 11.6 mln rupees

* Rupee steady after rising in early trade

COLOMBO, Sept 30 Sri Lanka's stock market gained on Friday for the second day led by heavyweights and bluechips while retail speculative buying continued as the bourse recover ed from near oversold territory, while the rupee edged up before closing flat.

The island nation's main share index closed 0.53 percent or 35.64 points firmer at 6,783.55. It hit a two-month low on Wednesday. It is still Asia's best performer with a return of 2.23 percent on the year.

Top private lender Commercial Bank and market heavyweight John Keells Holdings rose 3.6 percent and 0.5 percent respectively, helping the overall index gain.

The bourse witnessed a foreign outflow of 11.6 million rupees on Thursday, and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 17 billion after a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

Sri Lanka's banking sector pushed the market up.

Turnover was 2.4 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($25.4 million), in line with last year's average of 2.4 billion, but less than this year's 2.7 billion.

Friday's total volume was 107.4 million, against a five-day average of 76.3 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 154.8 million and 142.3 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee closed steady at 110.18/20 a dollar, but it edged up to 110.17 during trade as banks sold dollars to buy rupees due to low liquidity in the local currency, dealers said. Later, importer dollar demand balanced that out, leaving the rupee to close steady.

The central bank mopped up 9.1 billion rupees from the market on Friday through a repo auction at 7.08 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

- If the central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range

- How much the central bank buys in repo auctions

- Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

107,361,904 154,755,542

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 3.844-3.373

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.791-4.478

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.699-6.6548

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.6520-6.5100

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 110.200 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)