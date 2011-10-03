* Credit concerns weigh, bluechips drag

* Foreign investors net sellers of 168.2 mln rupees

* Rupee steady on cenbank protection

COLOMBO, Oct 3 Sri Lanka's stock market ended steady on Monday, erasing the day's early gains with blue chips falling amid retail speculative trading as investors stayed on the sidelines on credit concerns.

The island nation's main share index closed 0.16 points down at 6,783.39. It hit a two-month low on Wednesday and is still Asia's best performer with a return of 2.22 percent on the year.

Top conglomerate and the market heavyweight John Keells Holdings fell 1.4 percent to 203.90 rupees while shares in listed insurance firm Asian Alliance rose 6.25 percent to 380.90 rupees on speculative buying.

The bourse witnessed a foreign outflow of 168.2 million rupees on Monday, and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 17.1 billion after a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

Losers outperformed gainers by 109 to 98, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Turnover was 2.1 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($19.1 million), less than last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.7 billion.

Monday's total volume was 72.1 million, against a five-day average of 72.7 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 153 million and 141.1 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee closed steady at 110.18/20 a dollar, as a state bank sold dollars at a flat rate of 110.20 rupees despite heavy importer dollar demand dealers said.

Pressure on Sri Lanka's rupee currency will recede in coming months due to increasing inflows into the island-nation's service, capital and financial accounts, the central bank said on Monday.

The central bank mopped up 14 billion rupees from the market on Monday through a repo auction at 7.08 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

- If the central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range

- How much the central bank buys in repo auctions

- Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

72,072,531 153,022,529

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 3.833-3.361

2014 5-yr $500 mln 4.791-4.478

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.7375-6.5854

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.7101-6.5673

* For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data, please click and

* For interbank lending rate or call money rate or

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 110.200 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)