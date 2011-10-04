* Credit crunch, global worries hurt sentiment; banks lead fall

* Foreign investors net sellers of 68.5 mln rupees

* Rupee steady despite heavy importer demand

COLOMBO, Oct 4 Sri Lanka's stock market fell to a one-week low on Tuesday led by banking and diversified shares due to local credit concerns and global worries over Greece's debt crisis.

The island nation's main share index closed 0.91 percent or 61.85 points down at 6,721.54, its lowest close since Sept. 28. It is still Asia's best performer with a return of 1.29 percent on the year.

The bourse witnessed a foreign outflow of 68.5 million rupees on Tuesday, and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 17.2 billion after a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

Investors have been largely on the sidelines as retail speculative buying has dominated the market in the last few months with some investors seen selling fundamentally sound shares and increasingly buying speculative shares.

"Lack of foreign participation on the buying side is a real concern. That can be due to global slowdown fears," a market analyst said on condition of anonymity.

"When institutional and foreign players are not in the market, the local investors are creating a space for them to have a market," he said referring to increased speculative buying on the bourse.

Top conglomerate and market heavyweight John Keells Holdings fell 0.54 percent to 202.80 rupees while shares in private lender Hatton National Bank lost 2.54 percent to 196 rupees.

Losers outperformed gainers by 164 to 51, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Turnover was 2 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($18.1 million), less than last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.7 billion.

Tuesday's total volume was 79.1 million, against a five-day average of 84.9 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 149.1 million and 141 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee closed steady at 110.18/20 a dollar, as a state bank sold dollars at a flat rate of 110.20 rupees despite heavy importer dollar demand, dealers said.

Currency traders said the central bank's mopping up of liquidity had created demand for local currency and as a result, exporters and banks sold dollars to buy the rupee.

The central bank mopped up 4.1 billion rupees from the market on Tuesday through a repo auction at 7.08 percent.

Pressure on Sri Lanka's rupee will recede in coming months due to increasing inflows into the island-nation's service, capital and financial accounts, the central bank said on Monday.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - If central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range - How much the central bank buys in repo auctions - Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

79,059,919 149,134,306

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 3.822-3.349

2014 5-yr $500 mln 6.367-6.034

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.7376-6.5854

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.6979-6.5553

* For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data, please click and

* For interbank lending rate or call money rate or

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 110.250 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by XXXXXXXX)