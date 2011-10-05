* Global slowdown fears hit hotel shares

* Foreign investors net sellers of 88 mln rupees

* Rupee steady despite heavy importer demand

COLOMBO, Oct 5 Sri Lanka's stock market fell to a 10-week low on Wednesday in thin trade led by hotels on concern the global economic slowdown could hit the island nation's booming tourism industry while speculative buying continued amid credit woes.

The main share index closed 0.2 percent or 15.06 points weaker at 6,706.48, its lowest close since July 28. It is still Asia's best performer with a return of 1.3 percent on the year.

The bourse witnessed a foreign outflow of 88 million rupees on Wednesday extending offshore selling to 6.8 billion rupees in the last 24 sessions. So far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 17.3 billion after a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

Investors have been largely on the sidelines as retail speculative buying has dominated the market in the last few months with some investors seen selling fundamentally sound shares and increasingly buying speculative shares.

"Sustained retail selling continued to overshadow the market while activity levels remained below average despite buying interest in selected speculative counters," JK Stockbrokers said in a research note.

Top conglomerate and market heavyweight John Keells Holdings fell 1.38 percent to 200 rupees while shares in Trans Asia Hotel lost 9.11 percent to 76.80 rupees.

Turnover was 1.3 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($11.8 million), the lowest since Sept. 23 and less than last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.7 billion.

Wednesday's total volume was 87.4 million, against a five-day average of 81.5 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 145.7 million and 140.7 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee closed steady at 110.18/20 a dollar, as a state bank sold dollars at a flat rate of 110.20 rupees despite heavy importer dollar demand, dealers said.

Currency traders said the central bank's mopping up of liquidity had created demand for local currency and as a result, exporters and banks sold dollars to buy the rupee.

The central bank mopped up 4.1 billion rupees from the market on Tuesday through a repo auction at 7.08 percent.

The bank also pumped 1.25 billion rupees into the market through its reverse repo auction, started after two years, at 8.246 percent dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - If central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range - How much the central bank buys in repo auctions - Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

87,354,766 145,715,762

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 5.408-4.919

2014 5-yr $500 mln 6.216-5.884

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.7185-6.5666

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.7662-6.6227

