* State fund buys weakened Laugfs Gas

* Foreign investors net buyers of 135.1 mln rupees

* Rupee steady amid heavy importer demand

COLOMBO, Oct 10 Sri Lanka's stock market fell to an 11-week low on Monday as a state pension fund bought weakened Laugfs Gas shares, while foreign investors snapped up market heavyweight and institutional favourite John Keells Holdings .

The island nation's main share index closed 0.44 percent or 29.79 points down at 6,669.04, its lowest close since July. 28. It has now slipped to Asia's third-best performer with a return of 0.50 percent on the year after being on the top for most of 2011.

The bourse witnessed a net foreign inflow of 135.1 million rupees on Monday, most of it going to the purchase of Keells shares, which closed steady at 200 rupees.

Thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 17.2 billion after offloading a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

Shares of Laugfs, which accounted for 58.5 percent of the day's turnover and 46.2 percent of the volume, closed 7.04 percent weaker at 44.90 rupees. Brokers said the state-owned Employees' Provident Fund pension fund bought a 10 percent stake, increasing government control of the gas sector.

Losers outperformed gainers by 138 to 56, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Turnover was 3 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($27.2 million), its highest since Sept. 13 and more than last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.7 billion.

Monday's total volume was 79.8 million, against a five-day average of 80.3 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 147 million and 138 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee closed steady at 110.18/20 a dollar for an eighth straight day, as a state bank continued dollar sales at a flat rate of 110.20 rupees, in spite of importer demand, dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - If central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range - How much the central bank buys in repo auctions - Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

79,779,594 146,956,768

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 6.544-6.043

2014 5-yr $500 mln 6.361-6.027

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 7.4898-7.3276

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 7.6075-7.4526

* For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data, please click and

* For interbank lending rate or call money rate or

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 110.200 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)