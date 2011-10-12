* Foreign inflow at 4-mo high of 427 mln rupees

* Investors dump Asian Alliance Insurance

* Rupee steady amid heavy importer demand

COLOMBO, Oct 12 Sri Lanka's stock market fell to a 12-week low on Wednesday as retail investors dumped insurer Asian Alliance Insurance after it peaked on speculation, but foreign investors bought institutional favourite John Keells Holdings .

The island nation's main share index closed 0.97 percent or 64.81 points down at 6,604.81, its lowest since June 27. It has erased all the gains throughout this year and slipped to Asia's third-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 0.48 percent after being on the top for most of 2011.

"Share prices boosted on speculation are now coming down sharply," said a stockbroker on condition of anonymity. "We don't see a market gain based on fundamentals anytime soon. Foreigners may buy fundamentally sound shares from time to time."

Shares of Asian Alliance Insurance, which leapt more than 237 percent in 11 sessions through Oct. 4, lost 26.5 percent.

The bourse witnessed a net foreign inflow of 427.1 million rupees on Wednesday, the highest since June 14. Most of it went to the purchase of shares in conglomerate John Keells, which closed steady at 200 rupees.

Thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 16.8 billion after offloading a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

Losers outperformed gainers by 173 to 38 on Wednesday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Turnover was 1.6 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($14.5 million), less than last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.7 billion.

Wednesday's total volume was 63.9 million, against a five-day average of 78.9 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 149.8 million and 138 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee closed steady at 110.18/20 a dollar for a ninth straight day, as a state bank continued dollar sales at a flat rate of 110.20 rupees in spite of importer demand, dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - If central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range - How much the central bank buys in repo auctions - Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

63,925,885 149,760,562

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 6.446-5.940

2014 5-yr $500 mln 6.524-6.188

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 7.0889-6.9319

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 7.1028-6.9546

* For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data, please click and

* For interbank lending rate or call money rate or

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 110.200 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)