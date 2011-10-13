* More foreign buying in Keells

* Bourse sees 66.1 mln offshore inflow

* Rupee steady for 10th session amid heavy importer demand

COLOMBO, Oct 13 Sri Lanka's stock market fell to a 15-week low on Thursday in thin volumes on retail selling while most investors stayed on the sidelines due to liquidity concerns, but foreign investors continued buying heavyweight John Keells Holdings .

The island nation's main share index closed 0.28 percent or 18.24 points down at 6,585.99, lowest since June 27. It is Asia's third-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 0.75 percent after being on the top for most of 2011.

Foreign investors bought over 414,000 shares in conglomerate and institutional favourite Keells, bringing the total foreign buying over the last three sessions to 3.5 million shares, bourse data showed. Keells gained 0.5 percent on Thursday.

Analysts and traders said a London-based fund has been buying into the conglomerate since Friday.

The bourse witnessed a net foreign inflow of 66.1 million rupees on Thursday, extending the total inflow to 650.1 million in the last four sessions. But thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 16.7 billion after offloading a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

Losers outperformed gainers by 138 to 67 on Thursday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Turnover was at 1.2 billion rupees ($10.9 million), less than last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.6 billion.

Thursday's total volume was 51.2 million, lowest since Sept.23, against a five-day average of 71.7 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 148.7 million and 138 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee closed steady at 110.18/20 a dollar for a 10th straight day, as a state bank continued dollar sales at 110.20 rupees in spite of importer demand, dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - If central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range - How much the central bank buys in repo auctions - Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

51,160,803 148,682,087

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 6.016-5.512

2014 5-yr $500 mln 6.503-6.165

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 7.0692-6.9124

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.5769-6.4355

* For Sri Lankan treasury securities benchmarks and data, please click and

* For interbank lending rate or call money rate or

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 110.200 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)