COLOMBO, Oct 18 Sri Lanka's stock market fell for a sixth straight session on Tuesday to a 10-month low in thin turnover due to forced selling to clear margin debt and liquidity fears.

The island nation's main share index closed 1.07 percent or 68.99 points down at 6,388.52, lowest since Dec. 21, 2010. It has fallen 5.8 percent since Oct. 1. The bourse is Asia's fifth-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 3.7 percent after being on the top for most of 2011.

The recent fall has pushed the index deep into oversold territory. The relative strength index on Tuesday fell to 18.86 from Monday's 21.63, well below its lower neutral range of 30.

The bourse witnessed a net foreign outflow of 35.5 million rupees on Tuesday and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 17 billion, and sold a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

Bourse data showed foreign investors sold over 80,000 shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings and 30,800 of Bukit Darah while buying nearly 300,000 of Dialog Axiata .

Keells fell 0.6 percent to 198.50 rupees, Bukit Darah fell 0.14 percent to 1068.50 rupees while Dialog fell 1.23 percent to 8 rupees.

Losers outperformed gainers by 185 to 34 on Tuesday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Turnover was at 1.3 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($11.8 million), less than last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.6 billion.

Tuesday's total volume was 73.2 million against a five-day average of 59.3 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 134.5 million and 124.3 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee closed flat at 110.18/20 a dollar for a 13th straight day, as a state bank continued dollar sales at 110.20 rupees in spite of heavy importer dollar demand, dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - If central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range - How much the central bank buys in repo auctions - Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 5.663-5.158

2014 5-yr $500 mln 5.856-5.361

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.5104-6.3606

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.4964-6.3559

($1 = 110.200 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)