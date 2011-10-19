* Turnover hits lowest in 2011; liquidity woe hits sentiment

* Foreign outflow at 136.7 mln rupees; foreign buying in Bukit Darah

* Rupee steady despite heavy importer demand

COLOMBO, Oct 19 Sri Lanka's stock market fell to its lowest level in 2011 on Wednesday, dropping for a seventh straight session with turnover slumping to a 10-month low amid forced sales to clear margin debt and increasing worry about liquidity.

The island nation's main share index closed 0.64 percent or 40.80 points down at 6,347.72, lowest since Nov. 29, 2010. It has fallen 6.4 percent since Oct. 1. The bourse is Asia's fifth-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 4.3 percent after being on the top for most of 2011.

The recent fall has pushed the index deep into oversold territory. The relative strength index on Wednesday fell to 17.44 from Tuesday's 18.86, well below its lower neutral range of 30.

The bourse witnessed a net foreign outflow of 136.7 million rupees on Wednesday and thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 17.1 billion, and sold a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

Bourse data showed foreign investors sold over 11,000 shares of conglomerate John Keells Holdings while buying 1,100 shares of oil palm firm Bukit Darah .

Keells fell 0.2 percent to 198.10 rupees while Bukit Darah fell 2.9 percent to 1,038 rupees.

Losers outperformed gainers by 136 to 76 on Wednesday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Turnover was at 687.1 million Sri Lanka rupees ($6.2 million), lowest since Dec. 17, 2010, well below last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.6 billion.

Wednesday's total volume was 70 million against a five-day average of 60.5 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 113 million and 122.3 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee closed flat at 110.18/20 a dollar for a 14th straight day, as a state bank continued dollar sales at 110.20 rupees in spite of heavy importer dollar demand, dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - If central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range - How much the central bank buys in repo auctions - Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

70,038,690 113,022,441

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 5.644-5.134

2014 5-yr $500 mln 5.852-5.357

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.4915-6.3420

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.4807-6.3404

($1 = 110.185 Sri Lanka Rupees)