* Margin selling, liquidity woes hit sentiment

* Foreign inflow of 29.3 mln rupees into Keels, Caltex

* Rupee steady despite heavy importer demand

COLOMBO, Oct 20 Sri Lanka's stock market slid more than 1 percent on Thursday, touching a new 2011 low in thin turnover and forced selling, although foreign investors were net buyers.

The island nation's main share index fell for an eighth straight session, closing 1.09 percent or 68.91 points down at 6,282.00, lowest since Nov. 29, 2010.

It has fallen 7.4 percent since Oct. 1. The bourse slipped to Asia's sixth-best performer with a year-to-date loss of 5.3 percent after being on the top for most of 2011, and turning in the region's best returns in 2009 and 2010.

The bourse witnessed a net foreign inflow of 29.3 million rupees on Thursday. But thus far in 2011, offshore investors have sold 17.1 billion, and sold a record 26.4 billion in 2010.

Bourse data showed foreign investors bought 131,800 shares of Caltex Lubricants Lanka and 39,681 shares of institutional investor favourite John Keells Holdings .

Caltex ended flat at 158 rupees while Keells fell 1.6 percent.

The index is now deeply oversold, with the relative strength index falling on Thursday to 15.41 from Wednesday's 17.44, well below its lower neutral range of 30.

Losers outperformed gainers by 176 to 36 on Thursday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Turnover was near a 10-month low of 689.6 million Sri Lanka rupees ($6.3 million), well below last year's average of 2.4 billion and this year's 2.6 billion.

Thursday's total volume was 84.7 million against a five-day average of 67.2 million. The 30-day and 90-day average trading volumes were 103.4 million and 117.8 million. Last year's daily average was 67.9 million.

The rupee closed flat at 110.18/20 a dollar for a 15th straight day, as a state bank continued dollar sales at 110.20 rupees amid strong importer dollar demand, dealers said.

FACTORS TO WATCH: - If central bank can maintain a narrow dollar trading range - How much the central bank buys in repo auctions - Rupee depreciation due to heavy importer dollar demand

DATA

Colombo Stock Exchange:

Stock Market Volume (Shares)

Current Volume Average Volume 30 Days

84,655,225 103,364,499

Yield and Price of Sri Lanka's sovereign bonds:

Maturing year Tenure amount Reuters yield

2012 5-yr $500 mln 5.636-5.125

2014 5-yr $500 mln 5.857-5.525

2020 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.4353-6.2863

2021 10-yr $1,000 mln 6.5167-6.3758

* For secondary market rates, please see <0#LKBMK=>. ($1 = 110.185 Sri Lanka Rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)